Winter Boots for Stylish Feet

Designer snow boots for girls and boys

Moon Boots Are Back

It's cold. It's really cold. Boots are the order of the day. And luckily for us all, moon boots are back. Your little women and men can toast their feet in the warmest of boots in style. Whether it's fleece or fur, bold or neutral, there's a boot for all seasons. Well, a moon boot for all winter.

The Classic, Reinvented

The classic Moon Boot has seen an impressive makeover in recent seasons and are now available in a multitude of colours, complete with film characters and more. If your family demands it, you can even pit Darth Vadar Moon Boots against white Storm Troopers. Or just go bright and stylish instead. We love these floral print Dolce and Gabbana boots.

Dolce and Gabbana Girls' Pink Tulip Snow Boots, £195, Childrensalon.

Rebel Yell

With his silver printed boot, John Galliano has designed the perfect moon boot for rebellious astronauts. This unisex style works from day to play, with full side zips to get their space suits on and off easily.

Silver Leather 'Gazette' Boots, £150, Childrensalon.

Unmistakably Burberry

These boots look fabulous and feel fabulous. The khaki green shoe and tan suede upper makes them perfectly unisex, while the Burberry check makes it clear where they came from. But the main highlight for us is the cosy shearling lining: so warm.

Burberry Brown & Green Sheerling & Suede Snow Boots, £220, Childrensalon.

Mini Monsters

Fendi's cute monster print makes its way to footwear this season, on these adorable snow boots. The pull-on design makes them super-easy to wear, either in the city or on the slopes - and the shearling lining will keep them snug.

Fendi Elder Sheepskin Moon Boots, £190, Selfridges online.

Easy to Wear Uggs

Technically not moon boots, but Uggs are simple, easy to get on, cosy - and available in tan, black and dark brown shades. These are the go-to boot for dashing out and about between parties, playtimes and the pool. And ponies. In fact, dashing between any event that starts with a P.

Ugg Classic Short Boot, £110, Harrods.

Those Jimmy Choos

We know that Jimmy Choo shoes aren't made for children, but if yours is a little bit older they'll find boots in a size 3-5 might fit. We had to include them for sheer glitz.

Jimmy Choo MB Classic Acid, £495, jimmychoo.com.

Practical Polo

Ralph Lauren have perfected the art of the practical, with these brilliant Polo snow boots. They open with a wide velcro tab, making getting them on and off simple - while also ensuring that they stay on (handy in mud or deep snow). They're fleece lined, they're fully waterproof, they really are a great boot for girls or boys.

Polo Ralph Lauren Blue & Black 'Hamilten' Fleece-Lined Snow Boots, £66, Childrensalon.

A Nod to the Country

You don't always want a chunky boot when you're in town. These Tofino boots from boot experts Sorel are ideal for warmth and waterproof comfort, without resorting to ski wear. The tan uppers give a nod to the country and you could easily use them at the stable if you wanted, thanks to their tall hight. Sorel has a full range of colours for girls and boys, so your options are endless.

Sorel Beige Tofino II Tall Boots, from £100, alexandalexa.com.