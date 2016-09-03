Ultimate Party Season Style

Junior finds the finest designer partywear for girls & boys

Party Royalty-style

When it's party season, we like to channel the great iconic star that was Prince - and party like it's 1999. In summary: in the ultimate designer chic, for unforgettable party times. We've chosen our favourite designer childrenswear, fit for princes and princesses. And by that we mean the real ones: not marshmallow-shaded fairytale characters. This is super-luxe style for your little ones.

Fendi Monster Bug Jacket

We love to find genuinely sumptuous style for boys and this jacquard-fabric jacket is just that. Incorporating the Fendi monster in blue and black, it's a look that works either with the matching trousers, or with jeans for older boys.

Fendi Blue Suit, ages 2-12, from £535, Fendi online or major stockists.

Golden Flower Dress

A timeless look, this golden dress is a a glamorous option for little ladies. A break from the brights of the usual, it's a style that can be taken from tea-party to christening party and everywhere in between. We love the detailing of the gold flowers and the couture edge.

Le Mu, Golden Flower Dress, Ages 6-10yrs, £117, Le mu online.

Gold Suits

Gold isn't just for girls. We love these herringbone jackets and blazers from Little Wardrobe London. Although not technically gold (they are in fact bronze) they equal a gold sparkle in class and style. Wear together or as separates for a cool alternative to the suit. Made from a blend of silk and linen, they are perfect for parties or even Christmas morning at church with granny...

Herringbone Blazer – Bronze, Ages 4-10, £166, Little Wardrobe London online.

Herringbone Waistcoat – Bronze, Ages 4-10, £93, Little Wardrobe London online.

The Christmas Sequins

So little needs to be written about this season's stunning sequinned dresses by Dolce and Gabbana. The colours are beautiful, the styles epitomise luxury dressing - and the red is just oh, so perfectly Christmassy. Wear over white tights for a winter wonderland theme, or opt for glitter leggings for a fun Christmas party look.

Dolce & Gabbana Sequinned Jewelled Dress, Age 2-12, £1,155, Childrensalon online.

Dolce and Gabbana Velvet Jacket

It would be wrong to leave out the boys - especially when Dolce and Gabbana make such fabulous boys' wear, too. This luxurious jacket will stand out from the rest at any Christmas party this season. Team with chinos or smart trousers for a versatile style - or go preppy and pair it with some stylish shorts.

Dolce and Gabbana Embroidered Velvet Blazer, Ages 2-12, from £695, from Harrods.

The Timeless Velvet Dress

We're huge fans of Junior Design Award-winning Rachel Riley here at Junior - her pieces are contemporary and classic in equal measure. This classic bow party dress is a perfect example of her timeless style. Made from velvet, with silk for a super-soft finish, with a maxi bow and puff sleeves, it's completed by a full button back.

Bow Velvet Party Dress, Ages 3-10, £109, Rachel Riley online.

The Black Cat Dress

You can always rely on Dolce and Gabbana to shake up the seasonal expectations and this black lace dress with appliqué cats is a great example. The black is an unusual choice for Christmas picks, but the cats more than make up for it bringing the fun to the party. The lace is luxurious and the pinch sleeves flatter little arms.

Dolce and Gabbana Black Lace Zambia Dress, Ages 2-12, from £993, Childrensalon online.