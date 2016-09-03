Things We Learnt from Paris AW2017

The looks, the colours, the styles & a dog handbag

Menswear in Paris

January sees the Autumn / Winter 2017/18 shows in freezing temperatures and, as the fashion set makes its way around Paris, we've already noticed some interesting themes on the runways. We take a look at six trends and what this means for childrenswear this year, including Thom Browne's dog handbags.

Layers

As we shared in our recent cold weather feature Fashion Looks for Freezing Days, layers are everywhere in Paris at the moment. Fashion giants Dior and Giorgio Armani both excelled at layering looks this year, with Armani creating arm scarves (that's what the children would call them), while German born New York designer Siki Im combined one of 2017's hottest colours with layering to excellent effect in his show (below).

What does this mean for childrenswear this season? Layers are every parent's best friend. They keep them warm, keep them cool and cover up a multitude of accidents and incidents. Frankly, we're delighted.



Siki Im Siki Im

2017's Hottest Colours

Nature hues proliferate this year and the colours we'll be seeing everywhere are rich shades, predominantly greens flame reds and blues.

Earthy shades were abundant at Missoni, with chunky loom-knits a mainstay (below). Elsewhere Rick Owens and Dior embraced the bold.

What does this mean for childrenswear this season? Firstly, they should play in the autumn leaves at every opportunity. Secondly, embracing nature will disguise the mud from playing out, thus getting you through coffee with the ladies without anyone noticing. On a serious note - expect nature infused collections from everyone.



Missoni Missoni

Tartan and Check

Eschewing the famous stripes, Paul Smith embraced tartan with his AW2017 collection, with a whole range of tartan, checks and colours (below). A glorious homage to the remainers over Brexit? Or just sheer genius with a pattern? Either way, it looks fabulous and promises to be everywhere this year. Paul Smith's AW17 favourites are Black Watch tartan and Prince of Wales check. Now you know.

Elsewhere, Dries van Noten rolled out the checks, along with much use of the rich flame, while several other houses gave a nod to check, including Balmain.

What does this mean for childrenswear this season? Quintessentially British looks will, once again, be in demand. If they ever went out. Expect the usual tartan statement piece, Paddington Bear trousers and tartan capes spring to mind.



Paul Smith Tartan Paul Smith Tartan

Androgyny

It's always been a thing in fashion, but it's back for AW17.

Against a backdrop of political uncertainty, androgyny can be seen as an olive branch to equality, with men's and women's collections echoing and supporting.

For the first time Paul Smith exhibited his men's and womenswear together this season, in a move that brought together the collections beautifully (above). And Rick Owens (below) and Ann Demeulemeester led the way in Paris.

What does this mean for childrenswear this season? Hopefully more choice for all; fewer stereotypical colourways and more fun layering for both girls and boys. Expect the more cutting edge and up and coming childrenswear designers to lead the way.



Rick Owens Rick Owens

Huge Coats

This coming autumn and winter sees the arrival of much grandeur, as much in texture as in sheer size. From Rick Owens' huge down jackets (resembling sleeping bags that noone could get back into the pouch), to Dior's feathery jackets, size is everything (or nothing) this Autumn and Winter.

Capes, too, made more than one appearance on the runways, with Giorgio Armani and Balmain each turning out some oversize texture in their men's style.

What does this mean for childrenswear? You're going to need to clear out the old coats, you will need all the space for this autumn's coats. Expect demands for feathers and fur from your glamorous little ladies (or gents) and giant sized puffa jackets for playtime.



Christian Dior Christian Dior

Thom Browne's Dogs

There's a lot of fluff, feather and fur around the accessories this autumn and winter, but none so unusual as Thom Browne's dogs. From leather to fur, they take last season's Christopher Ræburn's leather Mini Mouse to the next level. To be very honest, we're not too sure how we feel about them.

But what does this mean for childrenswear? Dog handbags. Don't say we didn't warn you.