The definitive guide to luxe Christmas jumpers for kids

Christmas Jumpers with Style.

It's the style trial of the season: finding a fun Christmas jumper that is both in keeping with the spirit, yet without the horror of Bridget Jones' Christmas party.

We've searched far and wide for the best Christmas jumpers for children and we're very pleased with the results. As will the children be, which is always half the problem.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Ah, a ski-ing bear - what could be more Christmassy? It's so this season, we love it and - as you would expect from Ralph Lauren - it's thick and very cosy. Made from 100% soft ring-spun cotton, it has both deep cuffs and hem, too.

Polo Bear Cotton Sweater, £155, Ages 18months - 6yrs. From Ralph Lauren online.

Leaping Reindeer Sweatshirts

Mini Rodini make fabulous printed sweaters. We love their rabbits, deer and other animals in their AW16 collection. This Christmas season, they've brought out a collection of leaping reindeer sweatshirts. Our favourite is the adorable white with bowtie and deer detail, but the red reindeer is a close second - hence we had to include them both.

Red Mini Rodini Reindeer sweater, Ages 1-12, £42, Mini Rodini online.

White Mini Rodini bow tie reindeer sweater, Ages 3-11, £44.95, Harrods online.

Stella McCartney's Christmas Fun

Officially titled, 'Circus Red Snoops jumper' the children we know said it reminded them of that Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. As well as it's crew neckline, contrasting colour trims and great cut, it's made from 95% cotton, with a hint of cashmere - perfect for those wintery days in front of the fire.

Circus Red Snoops jumper, Ages 2-12, £86, Stella McCartney online and other stockists.

The Regal Cashmere Deer

This jumper is a winner on so many levels. The soft wool and cashmere blend makes it beautiful to wear and warm, of course. The deer in military uniform adds a regal tone, perfect for any country gathering this Christmas. Of course, it's not just for boys, the grey marl makes a fun unisex option for active girls, too. We love it.

Grey Wool & Cashmere Knitted Deer Sweater, Age 4-10, £104, Hitch Hiker at Childrensalon.

Super Soft Organic Cotton Knit

From organic specialists Piccalilly, this fine knit cotton sweater is 100% organic certified cotton. It's as soft as cashmere, with a Christmassy London theme. The marching guard is a timeless design that you can roll out for any winter occasion.

Picallily makes beautiful organic clothes, designed in the UK and manufactured to the highest ethical standards. This summer they won the Junior Design Awards Platinum Award for Best Eco Fashion Brand.

Knit Christmas Jumper - Marching Guards, Ages 1-8, £32, Piccalilly online.

The Luxe Rudolph Nose Jumper

This Le Mu cashmere jumper oozes elegance. While it's not technically a Christmas jumper, there's no doubting it's Christmas appeal and uncanny resemblance to a certain reindeer's nose. The cotton and cashmere mix is as soft as it is stunning and the colour goes with anything - notably a red net skirt!

It's an ideal sweatshirt for the elegant little ladies in your life, with just enough Christmas spirit, without being uncool.

Grey Cashmere Jumper, Ages 3-12, £59, Le Mu online.

The Pastel Snowflake Sparkle Print

It's always nice to see a Christmas jumper in different shades to the usual red and greens. This sweatshirt from Wildfox is another that those style conscience pre-teens will love; a clever combination of understated sparkle. This design is exclusive to Harrods, but don't worry if you're not in the vicinity, their online service is excellent.

Exclusive Snowflake Print Jumper, Ages 4-8, £64.95, Wildfox at Harrods.

Stella McCartney Secret Pocket Jumper

Once again, Stella McCartney brings the fun into the festive season, with her Billy Holiday Sweatshirt. Where to start with the layers of cool in this design? There's a cartoon reindeer, wearing Christmas tree sunglasses, chanting, "Ho Ho Ho". Not only that, but the velcro sunglasses are part of a fun mix and match set, which stow away into a secret pocket! It just gets better: a super fun pick for the holiday period.

Billy Holiday Sweatshirt, Ages 2-14, £61, Stella McCartney online.

The Traditional FairIsle

Junior Design Award Winner and Junior favourite Rachel Riley brings the traditional back into Christmas with her classic fairisle jumpers. Made from 50% wool and 50% acrylic for a more easy to wear mix, they hark back to jumper traditions, without being fussy (nor fuddy duddy). Another unisex design that will stand the test of time.

Fairisle Sweater, Ages 3-10, £75, Rachel Riley online.

The Coordinating Collection

As you can tell, neither childrenswear designers, nor writers at Junior ever tire of a well thought-out Christmas reindeer jumper. These two designs from the Little White Company are both gorgeous. Both sweaters are made from 90% cotton with 10% wool, to add a little more luxe. The intarsia design is completed with a pom pom nose - because all reindeer need a pom pom nose.

Which ever you choose and whomever for, they're guaranteed love it.

Reindeer Jumper (Slate Marl), Ages 1-6, £32, Little White Company online.

Reindeer Face Jumper (Whisper Pink), Ages 1-6, £32. Little White Company online.

The Ridiculous Value Handmade Jumper

Marmalade Sky makes quirky fun clothes and accessories - and this wild animal scene is so unusual we had to include it. It is - surprisingly - hand made to order, meaning no two will ever be the same (and there are even matching leggings available).

Featuring a snowy winter forest complete with bears, reindeer, wolves and balancing elf houses, it's like a winter dreamscape - and we know the children will be fascinated.

Animal Winter Scene Long Sleeved Sweatshirt, Age up to 6yrs, £22, MarmaladeSkyBaby.

Cheeky and Colourful Christmas Jumpers

We couldn't write a Christmas jumper special without including Boden. We love Boden's ability to create fun, colourful clothes, without resorting to garish horrors. We chose two of our favourites - the Christmas Tree and the tongue-in-cheek Stuff It. The Christmas Tree jumper has adorable pom poms decorating each tree, and the cheeky Christmas stocking jumper is guaranteed to make even the most style conscious boy smile.

They are both made from a cotton and wool mix blend, for a comfy and soft fit, too.

Christmas Tree Jumper, Ages 2-12, £37.50, Boden.

Stuff It Jumper , Ages 2-12, £37.50, Boden.

Armani Spot Style

Just so fabulous. Arguably we're stretching our artistic licence a little with this one, but we love it so much. And those white spots do look like snowballs... Don't they? What you can't see that well in the image is the delicate sequin detail (over some of the snowballs). It's the final sparkle on the Christmas bauble jumper.

With a sumptuous cotton and cashmere blend, it's the easy to wear modern classic that you'd expect from Armani. And of course, when Christmas is over for another year, they can keep on wearing the jumper.

Sweater in Cotton and Cashmere, Ages 5-16, £130, Armani.

The Christmas Dog Jumper

Ralph Lauren may have created the ultimate Christmas jumper for little girls with this design. A puppy dog wearing a Christmas jumper? We're not sure there's anything that comes close in the world of a child! The intarsia knit has a vintage feel to it, too, while the peplum hem takes it to another level of adorable.

Dog Cotton-Blend Sweater, Ages 1-6.5), £105, Ralph Lauren.

The Rustic Hand Knit

We know it’s not a Christmas jumper, but really, it’s so cute it should be. It is a jumper and it is a bear, which comes close enough for us. (Well, it is the season of goodwill, after all).

Order one of these hand knit jumpers for a superbly huggable Christmas tot. Made by Doodle Do, Junior Design Award winner (in the Children's Designer Fashion Brand category) they take 10 days to arrive from order, so don’t leave it too late!

Custom Knit Bear Jumper, Ages 0-7, £48.40, Doodle Do online.