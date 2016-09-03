Spring Pales & Pastels at Bubble London

The latest colours and looks from the London show

Inside The Bubble at Bubble London

The London trade show Bubble London was awash with colour this week as leading children’s brands showed their new ranges.

Junior met the boutiques, the big brands and the brave start-ups - and we love the pastel vibes that abound this coming season. Mints seem never to go out of style, but they’re joined by 2017’s nature shades too. Here are just a few of our favourites.

Delicate Knits and Dainty Patterns

The Spanish designer brand Mebi was a floating daydream of soft shades and even softer fabrics (below). We completely adore their little pinafore dresses and their knitted coats are just fabulous. The range takes in baby sizes to age three, so you can grab them before they grow too big to fit.

The Mebi brand can be found here. And for a seasonal treat try the gorgeous Baby Girl's Pale Blue Spotty Dress, £55, Mebi at Childrensalon.

Swaddle In Style

The luxurious swaddle brand Aden+Anais displayed a full kaleidoscopic range of colours (below) on their Bubble London stand this year. The new metallic range is contemporary and stylish, but we still think you can't beat the classics. Combine both and you get the dreamy Metallic Primrose set. Oh and then there's the gorgeous new clothing, too. Perfect.

Metallic Primrose 3-pack, Musy Muslin Squares, £20.99, Aden+Anais.

Winning Regal Colours

Junior favourite Rachel Riley won the BKD Bubble London exhibitor cake icing competition, which comes as no surprise as she's prone to winning. A winner in the Junior Design Awards, the British designer brought her signature style to the show, exhibiting her luxury range on gold stands, with a suitably matching team. It's all in the details.

See the latest pastel shades and styles at Rachel Riley online, where we love the classic Cherry Smocked Dress.

New Faces Pop

In the super-cool Pop section of the show we saw new brands showing for the first time. Among them were Scamp & Dude, the fun and heart-warming brand brought to life by Jo Tutchener-Sharp late last year. Those gorgeous mint shades sit alongside corals and brights to make up her fun range, which donates it's cuddly toys to a leading London hospital every time one is bought. We particularly like the new swag bag. It's not for the kids, of course...

The Scamp and Dude range is available online and in-store at Liberty of London. Read Junior's inspiring interview with founder Jo here.

Fancy Pants and Cute Pegs

We're huge fans of the Blade and Rose range, who brought a huge range to Bubble London - we only managed to capture a tiny view. The full collection does of course feature cute pale shades as well as these bright and bold pairs. And don't forget they're for girls and boys.

Blade and Rose are available online and you can view the brochure online.

Peruvian Primadona

Pale, delicates were on display (below) at the stand of British brand Bebe Bombom. The company makes clothes for babies and toddlers up to two years (we wish they went further) in sustainable Peruvian cotton. We love the hand smocked details on the blankets and matching outfits.

The spring collection is online now at Bebe Bombom.