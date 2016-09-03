Fashion Looks for Freezing Days

What to wear when it's cold outside



Photo: Scotch and Soda Photo: Scotch and Soda

Baby it's cold outside

If stepping out involves more than a glamorous dash from car to cafe, an Oscar-worthy outfit just won't do the job in this cold weather. Layers, colours and coats are the three key things to remember when it's so cold that you just can't think straight. Yes, when it's this cold, everyone's going to need a coat. And if it gets really cold - get the ski kit out and wear it; it's a shame to keep it just for the slopes.

From the relaxed western chic of Scotch and Soda to Swedish technical ski experts Isbjorn, we've covered all bases for you here.

Layering

Always in fashion and never more so than on the catwalks of Paris this week, with the Autumn/Winter 2017 collections. Layering with jackets is back, so make a statement with bold colours and multi-layers. Whether you decide to layer in block colours, as did Dolce and Gabbana for the autumn/winter 2016 season (below), or you prefer to break it up with accessories, you can't go wrong with a cape and hat combination.

Get the look: Harrods have a selection of capes to choose from (of course), that you can layer over a light down jacket, to great effect. For a more wearable colour, try the gorgeous grey Fur Trim Cape, (£399) exclusively at Harrods.

The perfect lightweight ultra warm down jacket to wear under that cape is from Isbjorn of Sweden. Their windproof Frost Lightweight Jacket (£92) is unbelievably light, while being incredibly warm. There are four colourways, too, so there's something to suit all tastes.



Photo: Dolce and Gabbana AW 2016 Photo: Dolce and Gabbana AW 2016

Layering for boys

It's just as easy - if not easier - to layer with boys. Grab your statement piece and layer around it. We love this look (below) - that little hat is just perfectly coordinated with the gilet. For extra warmth, choose a long sleeved merino tee underneath and you could go without an outer jacket. Just maybe.

Get the look: For lightweight down jackets and gilets, Childrensalon have a good selection for boys, including Gucci, Il Gufo and a fun printed John Galliano gilet for older boys.

Team these with some luxury accessories and cold days never looked so cool. We particularly like the silver Leather Aviator Hat with fur trim, (£116) by Petit Nord, again from Childrensalon: a space age statement piece.

The Statement Sweaters

Freezing cold weather demands a fine jumper. And for fine jumpers, we love Stella McCartney's collection for kids. Each season, without fail, the designs will be vibrant, fun and there's always a plethora of colours and prints to choose from.

When you want to liven up a dull day, add a huge splash of Stella Kids. In this case, the colour comes thanks to the Printed Lucky Jumper. Available in either guitar print, or saxophone print, they're each as loud as the instruments themselves (below).

Guitar Print Lucky Jumper and Saxophone Print Lucky Jumper, both £62 by Stella McCartney Kids.



Photo: Stella McCartney Photo: Stella McCartney

Channelling the Checks

The wild west lives on through Dutch fashion house Scotch and Soda. Their woollen, western-style layers are perfect for cold days - proving that, unlike double denim, double check works in the winter style stakes. Add a hint of tartan to most things and they instantly look warmer.

This gorgeous Scotch and Soda tartan coat (below) is on our checklist of checks this winter, and layered up will keep the kids looking cool, yet feeling warm. Tartan Coat, £114.95, Scotch and Soda.

For a luxe version, take a look at the Burberry check Wool Cashmere Blanket Poncho, £595, at Burberry.



Photo: Scotch and Soda Photo: Scotch and Soda

The Statement Fur Coat

The cosy feel of being enveloped into a fur coat is a luxury everyone should enjoy - and why not the children? Whether it's the dramatic red Bouclé Tweed & Fur Coat, by Cesare Paciotti, or a full fur affair, like the Quis Quis Ivory Fur Coat (below), you feel cosier just looking at them. Rather like the checks of Scotch and Soda, we say you can't have too much fur on a cold day. Team coats with fur trimmed boots and hats too, for maximum impact.

Cesare Paciotti Red Boucle Coat, £395 and Quis Quis Ivory Fur Coat, £428, both faux fur and both from Childrensalon.