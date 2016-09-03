Coordinating Collections of Fashionistas & Royals

Channelling coordinating style, from Beyonce to Prince George

Stepping Into Their Style

When the stars step out with their cute little coordinating children, you can be sure that demand for those colour coordinated looks will soar. Last summer, Style queen Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy matched their Gucci dresses when in Paris. And Dolce & Gabbana took it to the next level with coordinating ball gowns for the party season.

You can keep the coordinates going all year round, with some hand picked styles, chosen by Junior. It's fashion for families who like to share their style as well as their lives.

The Burberry Trench

Where better to start than the iconic British classic, Burberry? Available in a plethora of colours and fabrics the trench is a style staple for all seasons. Timeless in beige (or honey, as the stylish correctly call it), this Sandringham Trench is a firm favourite with fashionistas (and their little friends).

Girl's Burberry Trench (below left), £595 at Harrods and Women's Sandringham Heritage Trench (below right), £1,395 at Burberry.

The Modern Day Twist on a Fairy Tale

Apparently this collection, 'takes inspiration from the world of princesses and fairy tales, reinterpreted through a contemporary lens'. Whatever your reason for choosing these styles, you can match with your little one in complementary chic. It's unusual, but why be boring? If Stefano and Domenico like it...

Below left, girl's brocade dress with DGFamily patch, in black, £525, Ages 2-12, from Dolce and Gabbana.

Below right, women's wool crepe flared dress with appliqué, £1,550, from Dolce and Gabbana.

Mums and Their Mini Men

It's not just the ladies who can match their styles. (Remember the Beckhams in that matching leather? No? Google it!). From matching blazers through to a solid stripe Breton top, there are plenty of ways to look cool with your little dude. But if you want to take it to the next level you can - thanks to Gucci. Mums and their boys can coordinate in fabulous style with these dog appliqué jackets.

Below left: Women's Embroidered Tweed Jacket, with appliqué detail, £2,420, Gucci online.

Below right: Children's Leather Bomber Jacket, with appliqué detail, Gucci online.

Like (Royal) Father, Like (Royal) Son

Let's not forget Prince George and his father, the Duke of Cambridge, who have an adorable penchant for matching jumpers. Sporting blue jumpers and white shirts for the birth of Princess Charlotte in 2015, they again stepped out in matching blue collared jumpers on their state visit to Canada last year.

Prince George's sweater: Harry Jumper, by Wild & Gorgeous in Larkspur Blue, £65, Age 2-13

Duke of Cambridge, blue jumper: anywhere really. Try a Jaeger Cashmere V-neck, £189 at Jaeger.co.uk