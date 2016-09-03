WINNERS The #JADA 20th Anniversary Awards 2017 | Fashion, shoe & accessories awards

Finally, we can announce the winning fashion and accessories brands in the new Junior Absolute Design Award category for 2017 {Part 1}

The wait is finally OVER as we announce our new #JADA award winners...

We've announced the WINNERS of the Junior Design Awards (read all about it here) and now we are proud to announce the 20 WINNERS of the debut Junior Absolute Design Awards 2017 or #JADA

The Junior Absolute Design Awards #JADA17 is a brand new award to celebrate our 20th Anniversary year. And, to showcase the 20 best designed or absolutely best-of-the-best designed product/brands of the year.

The WINNING #JADA's were selected from all the winning brands that were awarded Platinum in the Junior Design Awards. All awards were judged by the Junior editorial team and a host of highly respected judges (who you can read about here).

The #JADA's were then hand-selected by the Junior Editor.

So, without further ado the WINNING children's fashion, shoe and accessories brands for our new 20th Anniversary Junior Absolute Design Award or #JADA are:

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Little Bird by Jools Oliver at Mothercare

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Smalls

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Young Soles

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Outside the Lines

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: The Bright Company

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Marie Chantal for Marks & Spencer

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Amy & Ivor

Read about the winning brand HERE

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Honey & Toast

Read about the winning brand HERE

** As well as awarding our 20 winners with the new #JADA award we made an extra special exception and included one more brand!

We wanted to honour our Best Newcomer Award category - as we felt they were worthy winners and to continue to show our support for emerging talent.

Junior Design Award #JADA winner: Mabli



Read about the winning brand HERE

Styling: Bonita Turner assisted by Kate Piling