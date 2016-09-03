Junior Design Awards 2017: Launching today and celebrating the legacy of Junior

Junior continues to showcase ONLY the best in a children’s fashion, life & style with the prestigious Junior Design Awards

This year marks a very special year for Junior as we celebrate our 20th Anniversary.

Junior was born as a beautiful print magazine in December 1997 for 167 gorgeous issues until it grew into the online magazine you read today. A forerunner all those years ago in children's magazines - it also went on the set the trend for editorial lifestyle awards.

Awards that celebrate all that is beautiful in a child's life - from the finest fashions to beautiful interiors and design led kids books to luxury family travel.

Now, its it's 6th year the Junior Design Awards are - and continue to be - the most esteemed accolade in the lifestyle awards arena reconigised by brands, clients and consumers alike. Meaning that not only is winning a #JDA highly sought after by a brand but it is trusted and highly regarded by YOU - the readers and shoppers - as a signed seal of approval.

The year's Junior Design Awards have been refreshed to not only celebrate our rich history and legacy - but to celebrate the NEW.



The first few issues of Junior The first few issues of Junior

What's new for 2017?

First off we have refreshed, updated and revised our award categories to identify, reward and acknowledge the very best in design products on the market for parents, parents-to-be and children to reflect the varying nature of modern family life in 2017.

With have a massive 55 awards up for grabs in 6 categories - it's going to be exciting to see who comes out as the best-of-the-best in 2017. You can have a peek at the awards categories here.

Also, this year to celebrate our 20th anniversary we have a brand NEW Editor's Choice Award - The #JADA

The Junior Absolute Design Award or the #JADA will see the Junior editorial team pick 20 exceptionally designed brands or products of the year. These will be revealed along with the winners and runners-up from the 55 categories.

Inspiration behind the Junior Design Awards 2017...

It all starts with the logo. Although the design hasn't changed over the years - this is to keep it instantly recognisable - the colour does.

We chose the Pantone colour of the year - Greenery - for it symbolic meaning of new beginnings. A refreshing and reviving shade - it fitted perfectly how Junior was planning on going forward into its anniversary year.

We were also influenced by current trends - the love of big tropical house plants as seen all over Instagram, the Miami vibe running through kids fashion and styling for the new season - and when we spotted this beautiful fashion editorial 'Miami Nice' from the April 2013 print issue we just knew these photographs by Federico Leone projected the Junior astecic - even now in 2017.

See the full editorial below.



Our Junior Design 2017 inspiration Our Junior Design 2017 inspiration



Junior April 2013 cover Junior April 2013 cover

For information on how to enter the Junior Design Awards go HERE