Junior Design Awards 2017: Announcing the NEW categories

Take a peek at the fully revised list of categories for the this year's Junior Design Awards



THE WAIT IS OVER!

Finally, we can announce the Junior Design Awards 2107 are OPEN.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Junior and sees us launch the original and trendsetting Junior Design Awards for the 6th year running. As we continue to celebrate the best-of-the-best in a children’s life.

The Junior Design Awards or #JDA17 are a unique opportunity to win a luxury award that are - and continue to be - the most esteemed accolade in the family lifestyle award arena reconigised by brands, clients and consumers alike.

Overseen by the Junior editorial team and a host of highly respected judges. Here, we can finally share the new, fully revised list of categories - a massive 55 in total that are up for grabs...

THE FASHION CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST FASHION NEWCOMER

BEST BABY FASHION BRAND

BEST TODDLER FASHION BRAND

BEST CHILDREN'S FASHION BRAND

BEST BOYS' FASHION COLLECTION

BEST GIRLS' FASHION COLLECTION

BEST BABY FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

BEST KIDS' FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

BEST HIGH-STREET BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION

BEST CHILDRENS’S FASHION ACCESSORIES BRAND

BEST CHILDREN’S ECO FASHION BRAND

BEST CHILDREN'S SWIMWEAR COLLECTION

BEST CHILDREN'S ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION

BEST CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR COLLECTION

BEST CHILDREN'S OCCASSIONWEAR COLLECTION

BEST ONLINE CHILDREN'S FASHION BOUTIQUE

BEST CHILDREN’S FASHION BOUTIQUE

BEST UK CHILDREN’S FASHION BRAND

BEST INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FASHION BRAND

BEST MATERNITY FASHION BRAND

BEST MATERNITY LINGERIE BRAND

THE INTERIORS & LIFESTYLE CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST PUSHCHAIR DESIGN

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BUGGY DESIGN

BEST HIGHCHAIR DESIGN

BEST COT/CRIB/POD DESIGN

BEST PARENTING PRODUCT DESIGN

BEST CHILDREN'S INTERIORS BRAND

BEST INTERIORS PRODUCT DESIGN (ACCESSORY)

BEST LIFESTYLE/INTERIORS BOUTIQUE

BEST CHANGING BAG DESIGN

BEST PAMPERING BEAUTY RANGE FOR PARENTS

BEST BABIES TOILETRIES COLLECTION

BEST CHILDREN'S TOILETRIES COLLECTION

THE BOOK CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST BABY BOOK 0-2YRS (published within last 12 months)

BEST PRE-SCHOOLER BOOK 3-5YRS (published within last 12 months)

BEST CHILDREN’S BOOK 5+ (published within last 12 months)

BEST DESIGNED/ILLUSTRATED BOOK FOR CHILDREN (published within last 12 months)

THE TOY CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST TOY DESIGN 0-2 YEARS

BEST TOY DESIGN 3-5 YEARS

BEST TOY DESIGN 6+ YEARS

BEST TOY/GIFT RETAILER

BEST KIDS SUBCRIPTION BOX

THE TRAVEL CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST UK FAMILY HOTEL

BEST FAMILY HOTEL (REST OF WORLD)

BEST FAMILY TRAVEL BRAND

BEST CAR SEAT DESIGN

BEST BABY CARRIER/SLING DESIGN

BEST TRAVEL PRODUCT FOR CHILDREN

BEST TRAVEL PRODUCT FOR PARENTS

THE FOOD & FAMILY DINING CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST FAMILY FRIENDLY DINING EXPERIENCE

BEST CHILDRENS FOOD BRAND

BEST CHILDREN'S TABLEWARE DESIGN

BEST FEEDING PRODUCT DESIGN (BABY)

BEST FEEDING PRODUCT DESIGN (CHILD)

BEST FAMILY COOKBOOK