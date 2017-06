Junior Design Awards 2017 | Announcing the Shortlisted brands

You are looking at: Home

Finally, we can announce the shortlisted brands, labels and products in this years #JDAs

Who has made the CUT?

Finally, we can announce the Junior Design Awards 2017 shortlisted brands, labels and products

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Junior and we have had an unprecedented amount of entires in this years #JDAs - the shortlisting was tough and saw the Junior editorial team read, review and deliberate over the hundreds and hundreds of entries over a three-day period.

As the Junior Design Awards #JDA17 are a unique opportunity to win a luxury award that is - and will continue to be - the most esteemed accolade in the family lifestyle award arena, recognised by brands, clients and consumers alike.

The shortlisting was not taken lightly - but we feel we have a really strong line-up of new, exciting, familiar and heritage brands that will help make this years awards the best yet!

The final winners will be handpicked by the Junior editorial team and a host of highly respected judges who you can read about here at the end of this month.

But, for now we our really happy to share the whopping 268 shortlisted names across - we had to omit some categories, re-name or even split a few to make the final round-up a little stronger - we hope you agree with our choices...

THE SHORT-LISTED FASHION CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST FASHION NEWCOMER

ALIOLI KIDS

BABADA DESIGN

BUMBLE & AVA

HOLLYZ

KINGDOM OF ORIGIN

KOKORI

MABLI

MIMI & LULA

BEST BABY FASHION BRAND

EMILE ET ROSE

MARIE CHANTAL FOR MARKS & SPENCER

NOE & ZOE BERLIN

RACHEL RILEY

SCARLETT RIBBON MERINO

BEST CHILDREN'S FASHION BRAND

BLADE & ROSE

JIGSAW JUNIOR

LOVE MADE LOVE

MARIE CHANTAL AT MARKS & SPENCER

MARKS & SPENCER - BACK TO SCHOOL COLLECTION

RACHEL RILEY

BEST GIRLS' FASHION COLLECTION

LUCY PEACH SLICE

LOUISE WILKINSON FOR AUTOGRAPH FOR MARKS & SPENCER

OUTSIDE THE LINES

WILD & GORGEOUS

QUESTION EVERYTHING

BEST BABY FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

AMY & IVOR

BIMBLE

BOBUX

LILIPUTI

MOCCZ

START-RITE

BEST KIDS' FOOTWEAR COLLECTION

BOBUX

MENTHE ET GRENADINE

PLAE

SALT-WATER

STEP2WO

START-RITE

YOUNG SOLES

BEST CHILDREN’S FASHION ACCESSORIES BRAND

HOLLYZ

HONEY & TOAST

MIMI & LULA

MOLLY BROWN LONDON

MONKEY MONKEY

ROCKAHULA KIDS

ROCK STAR

SONS & DAUGHTERS EYEWEAR

BEST CHILDREN’S ECO FASHION BRAND

DOODLE DO

FRUGI

HOITY-TOITY

LITTLE GREEN RADICALS

PICCALILLY

PIUPIA

BEST CHILDREN'S SWIMWEAR COLLECTION

BEANIE & BEAR

MARKS & SPENCER

POP-IN

SPLASH ABOUT

BEST CHILDREN'S ACTIVEWEAR COLLECTION

MUDDY PUDDLES

REIMA

SMALLS

BEST CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR COLLECTION (BABY)

ADEN & ANAIS

BABASAC

BABY LOVES SLEEP

ERGO

MAGNET MOUSE

SNUGBAGS

BEST CHILDREN'S SLEEPWEAR COLLECTION (CHILD)

AMIKI CHILDREN

BEAU & ROOSTER

LALA & BEA

MINIJAMMIES

SUPERLOVE

THE BRIGHT COMPANY

THEIR NIBS

BEST CHILDREN'S OCCASIONWEAR COLLECTION

AMELIA KIDS

MINI COUTURE

MONSOON

OH...MY! KIDSWEAR

RACHEL RILEY

TUTU DU MONDE

BEST ONLINE CHILDREN'S FASHION BOUTIQUE

ALEX & ALEXA

HIP LITTLE PEOPLE

LITTLE CIRCLE

MONKEY McCOY

SANDYTOES

SCOUT & CO.

BEST CHILDREN’S FASHION BOUTIQUE

INDI & WILL

LE MU

NIDDLE NOODLE

OLIVE LOVES ALFIE

OUR KID

BEST UK CHILDREN’S FASHION BRAND

ELFIE LONDON

LITTLE BIRD BY JOOLS OLIVER AT MOTHERCARE

LOVE MADE LOVE

MARKS & SPENCER

PEACHYBOO

RACHEL RILEY

BEST INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FASHION BRAND

AS WE GROW

FOR CUTIES

IGLO + INDI

MAA

NOE & ZOE BERLIN

BEST MATERNITY FASHION BRAND

ENVIE DE FRAISE

TIFFANY ROSE

THE SHORT-LISTED INTERIORS & LIFESTYLE CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST PUSHCHAIR DESIGN

BABY STYLE - EGG

COSATTO - WOW

DIONO - QUANTUM

PHIL & TEDS - MOD

SILVERCROSS - WAVE

STOKKE - XPLORY

UPPABABY - VISTA 2017

BEST LIGHTWEIGHT BUGGY DESIGN

CHICCO - MINIIMO

CHICCO - OHLALA

MEE-GO - TRIO

MOTHERCARE - AMBLE

MY BABIIE - BILLIE FAIERS SIGNATURE RANGE

BEST HIGHCHAIR DESIGN

CHICCO - POLLY PROGRESS

EVOMOVE - NOMI

MY BABIIE - BILLIE FAIERS SIGNATURE RANGE

STOKKE STEPS

BEST COT/CRIB/POD DESIGN

CLEVAMAMA - MUMTOME POD

KNUMA - HUDDLE+ 4-IN-1 BEDSIDE CRIB

MOBA - MOSES BASKET

SHNUGGLE - DREAMI

SLEEPYHEAD OF SWEDEN - DELUXE+

TUTTI BAMBINI - COZEE BEDTIME CRIB

BEST PARENTING PRODUCT DESIGN (BABY& CHILD)

ADEN & ANAIS - CLASSIC SWADDLES

BABYBJORN - BOUNCER BLISS

BAMBINO MIO - MIO SQUARES

GNOT - BABY HAIRBRUSH

HOODED OWLS -TOWELS

SHNUGGLE - SQUISHY

BEST PARENTING PRODUCT DESIGN (PARENTS)

ANGELCARE - AC517 MONITOR

DOODLEBAGS - DOODLEBAGS

LITTLE KNIGHTS - PAINT

PARENT APPAREL - LADIES TEE'S

STUFFEL - TOY STORAGE

TIDDLERS & NIPPERS - TIDDLE TRACKER

BEST CHILDREN'S INTERIORS BRAND

A LITTLE LOVELY COMPANY

BOBBY RABBIT

FABELAB

LITTLE BIRD BY JOOLS OLIVER AT MOTHERCARE

NOFRED

OLLI ELLA

BEST INTERIORS PRODUCT DESIGN (ACCESSORY)

DOTCOMGIFTSHOP

MERI MERI

PLAY & GO

THE LITTLE SQAURE GALLERY

SLEEPYHEAD OF SWEDEN

TIDY BOOKS

QUIRKYLIME

BEST LIFESTYLE/INTERIORS BOUTIQUE

COCO & WOLF

DAISIES & DINOSAURS

DIDDLE TINKERS

EAT SLEEP LOVE

ME & BUDDY

MINI MAISON

SCANDIBORN

THE MODERN NURSERY

BEST CHANGING BAG DESIGN

ALLIS

JEM + BEA

KERIKIT

LAESSIG

STORKSAK

BEST BABIES TOILETRIES COLLECTION

BLOOM & BLOSSOM

CHILDS FARM

DOVE BABY

JASON'S EARTH

JOHNSON'S

KIT & KIN

KOKOSO

WELDA

BEST CHILDREN'S TOILETRIES COLLECTION

CURLY ELLIE

CHILDS FARM

KIND NATURED

MINI -U

ORGANIC CHILDREN BY GREEN PEOPLE

PROFESSOR SCRUBBINGTONS

BEST PAMPERING BEAUTY RANGE FOR PARENTS

BLOOM & BLOSSOM

TROPIKA

THE SHORT-LISTED BOOK CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST BABY/PRE-SCHOOLER BOOK 0-4YRS (published within last 12 months)

DORLING KINDERSLEY - 100 FIRST WORDS

HECHTETE - PAT-A-CAKE FIRST BABY DAYS: ON THE MOVE

MILES AND MIA - A TO Z

PARRAGON - LITTLE LEARNERS EYES, NOSE, EARS, TOES

PARRAGON - START LITTLE LIFT THE FLAP COLOURS

USBORNE - WHAT IS POO?

BEST CHILDREN’S BOOK 5+ (published within last 12 months)

CIRCUS HOUSE - MIND HUG: THE FIRST STORY

DORLING KINDERSLEY - MY ENCYCLOPEDIA OF VERY IMPORTANT THINGS

FOODSPA - NUTRIKIDS BOOKS

IVY KIDS -TOWN & COUNTRY: A TURNAROUND BOOK

PARRAGON - FACTIVITY COMPUTERS AND CODING

BEST DESIGNED/ILLUSTRATED BOOK FOR CHILDREN (published within last 12 months)

BUTTON BOOKS - WELCOME TO LONDON

HACHETTE - WOMEN IN SCIENCE

LOST MY NAME - KINGDOM OF YOU

PARRAGON - THE NUTCRACKER

USBORNE - PEEP INSIDE A FAIRY TALE: BEAUTY & THE BEAST

THE SHORT-LISTED TOY CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST TOY DESIGN 0-2 YEARS

FROM BABIES WITH LOVE - NAUTICAL NESTING CUBES

LEGO DUPLO - NUMBER TRAIN

LE TOY VAN - GEARS & COGS: BUSY BEE LEARNING

MATCHSTICK MONKEY - TEETHING TOY

SASSY BABY - TEETHE & TWIRL SENSATION STATION

SMARTIKE - T1 SCOOTER

UKI.BE - TEETHER

BEST TOY DESIGN 3-5 YEARS

BIDLY - MEGABOARDS

LEGO JUNIORS - DEMOLITION SITE

LE TOY VAN - HONEYBAKE SHOP & CAFE

MIFFY SHOP - CROCHET MIFFY DOLL

MYWEETEEPEE -TEEPEE

ORANGE TREE TOYS - BEST IN SHOW PLAY SET

PLUM PLAY - GLOBBER SCOOTERS

PLUM PLAY - MUD PIE KITCHEN

BEST TOY DESIGN 6+ YEARS

LEGO FRIENDS - HEARTLAKE SUMMER POOL

PLUM PLAY - COLOURS SPRINGSAFE TRAMPOLINE

MICROSCCOTER - MAXI MICRO DELUXE SCOOTER

MYREBOUNDER - MINI TRAMPOLINE

TELLTAILS - DINOSAUR TAIL

BEST TOY/GIFT RETAILER

HEDGEHOG SHOP

LITTLE CITIZENS BOUTIQUE

LITTLE FLORENCE

LOBELLA LOVES

SCOUT & CO.

BEST KIDS SUBCRIPTION BOX

BRICKLOOT

CHEWYMOON

MYSTERIES IN TIME

TRUCKAROO

THE SHORT-LISTED TRAVEL CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST FAMILY HOTEL (UK & REST OF WORLD)

GREEN GARDEN - TENERIFE, CANARY ISLANDS

MARTINHAL CHIADO FAMILY APARTMENTS- LISBON, PORTUGAL

ST. MAWES RETREATS - CORNWALL, ENGLAND

SUN GARDENS - DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

THE WESTIN RESORT - COSTA NAVARINO, GREECE

BEST FAMILY TRAVEL BRAND

BUSHBABY TRAVEL

I-ESCAPE KIDS COLLECTION

KID & COE

SCOTT DUNN

ST. MAWES RETREATS

TOTS TOO

BEST BABY CARRIER/SLING DESIGN

BABYBJORN

BYKAY

CABOO

MOUNTAIN BUGGY

SLINGSTUDIO

BEST TRAVEL PRODUCT FOR CHILDREN

AMAZON FIRE - KIDS EDITION 7

ATTICUS & GILDA - KIMONO TRAVEL KIT

ETIHAD - ONBOARD KIDS PACKS

MAD PAX - BACKPACK

PLAY & GO - COLOR YOUR BAG

ZINC FLYTE - SCOOTER CASE

BEST TRAVEL PRODUCT FOR PARENTS

BEABA - ERGONOMIC SLEEP POSITIONER

BUNDLE BEDS - BUNDLE BED

HIPPYCHICK - TRAVEL POTTY

NSA -DELUXE TRAVEL CENTRE/COT

SPACECOT - TRAVEL COT

STORKSAK - CABIN CARRY ON

THE SHORT-LISTED FOOD & FAMILY DINING CATEGORIES ARE:

BEST CHILDREN'S FOOD BRAND

ANNABEL KARMEL (CHILLED TODDLER)

ANNABEL KARMEL (FROZEN KIDS)

CRAFT + CRUMB

LITTLEDISH

MINI NOM NOMS

MINISCOFF

BEST FEEDING PRODUCT DESIGN (BABY)

BABAYCUP - BABY CUP

BEABA - BABYCOOK

COMOTOMO - BABY BOTTLE

ETTA LOVES - SENSORY MUSLINS

LITECUP - BABY CUP



MESSY-ME - HIGHCHAIR CUSHION

BEST CHILDREN'S TABLEWARE DESIGN/PRODUCT

BAMBOO BAMBOO

BUDDY + BEAR

DOIDY CUP

NANAS MANNERS

WE MIGHT BE TINY