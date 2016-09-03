Junior Design Awards 201 | Question & Answer time

All the FAQs on how to enter this year's Junior Design Awards

The wait is finally over. We are delighted to announce that the Junior Design Awards 2017 are OPEN.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Junior and sees the launch the original and trendsetting Junior Design Awards for the 6th year running, as we continue to celebrate the best-of-the-best in a child’s life.

The Junior Design Awards #JDA17 are a unique opportunity to win a luxury award that is - and will continue to be - the most esteemed accolade in the family lifestyle award arena, recognised by brands, clients and consumers alike. Winners will be handpicked by the Junior editorial team and a host of highly-respected judges.

Here, we can share the new, fully revised list of categories - a massive 55 in total that are up for grabs!

You can see a list of all the categories HERE and below is some useful information to answer any questions you may have...

Junior Design Awards 2017 - Frequently Asked Question's

I’m not sure which category to enter. Can I talk to someone on the Junior Design Awards Team?

Yes – we’re more than happy to discuss which category is right for your product. Email: juniordesignawards@immediate.co.uk

How many categories can I enter in the Junior Design Awards?

You can enter as many categories as you like and you can enter the same product into more than one category. You will benefit from a 10% discount if you enter THREE or more awards and a 20% discount if you enter FIVE or more awards.

How much does it cost to enter the awards?

Single entry fee is £175 (plus VAT). You will benefit from a 10% discount if you enter five or more awards and a 20% discount if you enter ten or more awards.

Are there any alternative ways to pay for my entries?

All entries must be paid for online, using our secure online payment form. We accept American Express, Maestro, MasterCard, Switch, Visa, Delta, Connect, Visa Debit or Visa Electron only. We cannot accept cheques. Entries will not be considered until full payment has been made.

When is the closing date for entries?

Friday, 12 May, 2017.

When do products have to be on-sale by?

All products entered into the Junior Design Awards 2017 must be available to purchase in the UK on or before June 1, 2017.

I’m having problems using the online entry form. Who should I contact?

Please contact the Awards’ Team by emailing us at juniordesignawards@immediate.co.uk as soon as possible.

Will I know if I’ve been shortlisted?

Yes. All shortlisted entrants will receive a Junior Design Awards 2017 ‘Shortlisted’ logo and we will request a sample of the product to be sent in for judging.

Will I need to send samples in? And if so, will I get them back?

We will request samples of any shortlisted products. These will be judged and tested by our panel of experts and real-life parents. We cannot return any products.

How will the awards be judged?

Entries will initially be shortlisted by the Junior editorial team. A panel of esteemed experts from within the design, lifestyle and parenting industries will then judge all shortlisted products.

What happens if I win?

If you are shortlisted, or win an award, you will be given exclusive rights to the newest Junior Design Awards logo, which can be used for a range of marketing activity. All winners will be featured on juniormagazine.co.uk. For a full list of benefits, see the ‘Why enter?’ section on the entry homepage.

When will I find out if I’ve won?

Results will be announced on 1 August, 2017.