Last-Minute family getaways for the Bank Holiday

Fancy getting away this half-term and making the most of the last Spring bank Holiday? Then don't book anything until you've seen ideas from i-escape kids collection

Got to love the month of May - and its long bank holiday weekends right? And, with another just around the corner maybe a last-minute getaway is in order as it coincides with the last half-term before the summer holidays.

The perfect time of year for the whole family to get away. For a blast of much-needed sunshine, some adventure or purely to relax - the little ones can perfect their sandcastle-building skills, the school kids can let off some pre-exam steam and us parents, can hopefully get some much needed R&R.

To help you plan, the experts at i-ecape have scoured their kids collection of child-friendly hideaways to find a range of places with availability over the school holidays - and with brilliant prices to match!

With options including a Pembrokeshire coastal break, a relaxing oasis in Morocco or a mellow Greek getaway, there’s something to suit families of all shapes, budgets and sizes.



Furnirussi Tenuta, Puglia Italy Furnirussi Tenuta, Puglia Italy



Italian Style: Five-star family-friendly farmhouse in Puglia, Italy – Furnirussi Tenuta

Set on a 2500-tree fig plantation in Grecian Salentina, just an hour from Brindisi airport and a short drive from sandy beaches, this hotel is a contemporary take on a traditional farmhouse.

Purpose-built to echo typical Puglian architecture while offering all the mod cons of a new set-up. All 24 rooms have their own sitting areas plus a private garden or terrace screened by greenery, and the huge pool has a gently shelving end for children, together with rock-like islands for basking and playing.

There’s also a spa and a gym for mum and dad, and the all-important playground for younger guests (located far enough away from the main hotel that other guests are not disturbed).

Price: A 5-night stay from 28 May costs from £956 (was £1268), based on a family of 3 sharing a Deluxe Junior Suite on a B&B basis.



Lays Meddyg, Newport, Pembrokeshire Lays Meddyg, Newport, Pembrokeshire

Welsh Charm: Family-foodie and country air haven in Newport, Pembrokeshire – Llys Meddyg

Located bang on the high street in the coastal town of Newport, this former coaching inn is now a relaxed seaside haven with 8 lovely rooms and a first-rate restaurant.

Food is at the heart of the operation, with a focus on locally caught seafood, organic veg and meat reared close by, and there’s a beautiful kitchen garden for dining when it’s warm enough. The place even offers fun and informative foodie courses, including the popular seashore and countryside forage and feast days (£99 each).

There are 3 family rooms, each with a fridge and sofabed, and babysitting can be arranged. The more adventurous will find coasteering, sea kayaking, surfing and biking on the doorstep – or just grab a bucket and spade and head along the coastal path to Parrog (a 20-minute walk) for a day on the beach.

Price: A 5-night stay between 27 May and 1 June costs from £875, based on a family of 3 sharing a Luxury Double Room with a sofabed on a B&B basis.



Baobab Suites, Costa Adeje, Tenerife Baobab Suites, Costa Adeje, Tenerife

Spanish Fiesta: Private pools, kids club & family luxe in Costa Adele, Tenerife - Baobab Suites

Sun- and-sand-seeking families will love the Baobab Suites in Tenerife – an all-suite hotel located in a prime position on the Costa Adeje, near to El Duque beach.

Catering perfectly for all family sizes, the suites range from elegant studios to a 4-bedroom penthouse, offering ample, highly functional living spaces with state-of-the-art kitchens; some even include private pools, terrace Jacuzzis and sunken sandpits!

There are several communal heated pools (including baby splash pools), and the free ‘Saplings’ kids’ club (open daily for 4-12 year-olds) offers a host of fun activities such as handicrafts, pizza making and sports. For an extra fee, there are sessions in the evenings between 6-10pm so parents can enjoy a peaceful dinner - bliss!

Price: A week’s stay from 27 May costs from £1239, based on a family of 3 sharing a Boutique Suite on a B&B basis.



Fellah Hotel, Marrakech, Morocco Fellah Hotel, Marrakech, Morocco



Moroccan Adventure: Fun and quirky family retreat near Marrakech, Morocco - Fellah Hotel

A 15-minute drive from Marrakech takes you to Fellah Hotel, with its spacious suites and villas and sweeping views of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains. The key attraction during the school holidays is the impressive range of fun and quirky activities, which focus on the themes of countryside and culture.

The little ones will be busy with Moroccan cooking classes, painting, DJ and movie-making lessons, and traditional African storytelling around the campfire; older kids will enjoy the rustic treehouse den and clambering about the old yellow Mercedes in the playground.

There's also a volleyball court, a film and book library, 27 acres of landscaped gardens to play in, and even a mini working farm on site! And while the kids are taken care of, adults can relax around the large pool, visit the luxurious Thai spa or head into the city to explore the bustling medina.

Price: A week’s stay from 27 May costs from £1253, based on a family of 4 sharing a Deluxe Room on a B&B basis.



Kavos Naxos, Naxos, Greece Kavos Naxos, Naxos, Greece



Greek Retreat: Stylish island escape in Naxos, Greece – Kavos Naxos

For families seeking a chic island escape, Kavos Naxos delivers in bucketfuls. Overlooking the sandy sweep of Ayios Prokopios beach, this small resort is perfectly placed far enough from the main town of Hora to feel tranquil, but near enough (10 minutes’ drive) for restaurants and shopping.

There’s a sleek swimming pool, exotic gardens, villas and studios offering spacious Cyc-chic interiors, and private verandas looking across the sparkling sea to neighbouring Paros. What’s more, the whole place is impeccably run and very fairly priced.

Those tiring of sand and sun can grab a map to hike some of the walled paths which thread between the olive groves and mountainsides. Or, there’s great horse riding along the beaches, and mountain biking with or without a guide

Price: A week’s stay from 27 May costs from £840 (was £1204 – 30% discount), based on a family of 4 sharing a Deluxe Room on a B&B basis.





TRAVEL TIP: i-escape Kids Collection is the specialist family-friendly accommodation collection from the boutique hotel specialists at i-escape. Offering a portfolio of almost 1,000 options across 50 countries worldwide, including stylish hotels, B&Bs, beach houses, cottages and apartments.

Every property has been personally visited by one of i-escape’s team of writers, and each review is packed with useful details for families, such as activities, babysitting, baby equipment and which age group the property is best suited to.