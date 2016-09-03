Pitti Bimbo 2017, Your Fashion Fix from Florence

Key looks from the international fashion fair

Pitti Bimbo 84: Florence, Italy

As the doors close on the Fortezza da Basso in Florence we take a look back at the Pitti Bimbo 84, which brought the fort and the city alive with over 10,000 visitors from over 60 countries.

Highlights, as always, included all the big name children’s brands, as well as new and exciting labels. Following our key trends piece from Paris Fashion Week’s shows last week, we now bring together key trends and updates for AutumnWinter 2017 childrenswear.

From the sophisticated, natural hues of Lamantine to the childlike, fun styles of the Spanish designers Tuc Tuc, Junior found plenty to inspire.

Quilted Jackets

Big quilted jackets were all over the runways in Paris last week and they featured at Pitti Bimbo, too. We particularly love the lining prints at Boboli.



Boboli Boboli

Natural hues

Nature tones are big news in 2017. This dress by Lamantine (below) saw the label embrace natural green with another key trend: layers.



Lamantine Lamantine

Prints & Patterns

Bold is beautiful in childrenswear and prints and patterns were everywhere in Florence. Our favourite combination of both was at the Péro by Aneeth Arora show.



Pero Pero

Urban Street Style

Again, reflective of the Autumn/Winter 2017 styles seen in Paris Menswear week, the urban look, perfected by Rick Owens was alluded to at Tuc Tuc. A gangster element of street style worked with a gender positive pink for the boys, too.



Tuc Tuc Tuc Tuc

Checks

Whether it’s tartan, or squares, woven or print, the checks are out again for Autumn/Winter 2017. From Y-Clu’ and Tuc Tuc (above), to sister brands Fun & Fun and She-Ver, there were plenty of options.

Gender Neutral Styles

Pitti Bimbo exhibited agood amount of gender neutrality this season. We saw boys in rose pink at Tuc Tuc and over at Barcarola, there were unisex berets and a shiny shoe-sharing party at Clic (below).



Clic shoes Clic shoes

Textures

Materials and texture mixing is big again this year. Neoprene has become a regular at Dolce and Gabbana in recent seasons, while fur and feathers promise to be big again this autumn. We love the combo in the Kidsevolution display.