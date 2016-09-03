Cool books that help kids learn their ABC's

These quirky alphabet books help little ones learn the A-Z the modern way



Over singing the ABC song?

Then take a look at these cool books that help young children learn their alphabet in todays modern world.

Maybe your little one loves pasta? Or, is obsessed with Star wars. Are you a parent bringing up your children the vegan way? Then, yes there really is an ABC book for you.

Or, maybe you want to learn the letters of the alphabet with David Bowie. Yes, you guessed it. There is a book for that too!

It's never too soon to get toddlers and young children to learn the A-Z and with these fun books it can suit their personalities, passions and of course, these books are a much more stylish way to capture their imagination too...

Bowie A to Z: The Life of an Icon from Aladdin Sane to Ziggy Stardust by Steve Wilde and Libby Vanderploeg

An illustrated alphabetical tribute that celebrates the many faces and facets of cultural icon David Bowie. Packed with everything you need to know about the rock legend from his greatest hits and trivia to the most obscure B-side facts.

** Look out for Prince A-Z: The Life of an Icon from Alphabet Street to Jay Z also.

H is for Hummus: A Modern Parent's ABC by Joel Rickett and Spencer Wilson

From A for active birthing through to Z for zumba - this is a beautifully illustrated and very tongue-in-cheek look at modern parenting. Kids and adults alike will love it!

ABC Yoga: Join us and the animals out in nature and learn some yoga by Christine Engel

Featuring colorful illustrations of children and animals practicing yoga along with playful rhymes to explain each movement - makes for a fun family read. Learn the ABCs and introduce them to familiar animals and basic, simplified yoga poses that promote health and well-being.

D is for Dress -Up: The ABC's of what we wear by Maria Carluccio

This playful fashion alphabet celebrates the fun of getting dressed up or simply getting dressed! From everyday outfits to outrageous ensembles it encourages children to learn as well to get creative and embrace their own unique style.

A is for Activist by Innosanto Nagara

For the next generation of progressives and families who want their kids to grow up in a space that is unapologetic about activism, environmental justice, civil rights, LGBTQ rights and everything else that activists believe is worth standing up for.

V is for Vegan The ABCs of being kind by Ruby Roth

Introducing a more compassionate lifestyle and a must-have for vegan and vegetarian parents, teachers, and activists! Presenting the basics of animal rights and the vegan diet in an easy-to-understand, teachable format - through memorable rhymes and charming illustrations,

London ABC by Ben Hawkes

From Aquarium to Zoo: all of London is here. A brilliant visual guide to the capital with glorious illustrations in a muted retro palette making this a quirky, witty and endlessly appealing book for all the family.

ABC Pasta An Entertaining Alphabet by Juana Medina

A is for angel hair acrobat, M is for Macaroni the Magician and T is for tortellini trapeze artist. It's an carb-loaded ABC circus and it's almost good enough to eat!

Star Wars ABC-3PO by Calliope Glass, Caitlin Kennedy and Katie Cook

With galactic friends from Akbar to Zeb, this cute little book will make you an excellent rhymer. So, Padawans - prepare, get ready and get set to learn the ways of the Force... and your ABCs too of course.

An Alphabet in Bloom by Nathalie Trovato (out May 16th)

A wordless alphabet book where children will explore the many places that plants grow, from the familiar to the fantastical. Readers old and young will be enchanted by the colorful cut paper illustrations alongside their journey from A to Z.

A Ladybird Book A.B.C by G W Robinson

Children will love the wonderfully detailed images of everyday objects in this classic ABC book. And, parents will feel nostalgic as all the images are taken from iconic, vintage Ladybird artwork from the 1960s.

Miles & Mia Ato Z by Michaela Alexander and Sarah Croker

An educational, picture book that teaches children different letters of the alphabet in a fun way. Featuring rhyming text and colourful original illustrations, that will delight children of all ages as well as parents.

Doctor Who: T is fro Tardis by Adam Howling

Featuring Doctors, companions and monsters both past and present, kids of all ages will love this Doctor Who alphabet book with stunning original retro-style illustrations on every page.

Once upon an Alphabet: Smart stories for all the letters by Oliver Jeffers

The letters of our alphabet work tirelessly to make words that in turn make stories, but what if there was a story FOR each of the letters instead? Discover twenty-six short stories introducing a host of new characters (plus the occasional familiar face) bringing the alphabet to life in that irresistible Oliver Jeffers style.

The ABC Book of Seasons by Helen Martin, Judith Simpson and Cheryl Orsini

This picture book celebrates the joys of each season. From Autumn's 'red, yellow and brown leaves' to Winter's 'sparkly cold snow', with text that also introduces children to the concept of weather, nature and its changing patterns.

