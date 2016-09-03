How to build the ultimate Insta-friendly pillow fort in less than 5 minutes!

The experts at Wayfair reveal the ultimate way to build a ‘historically accurate’ pillow fort for the kids

What could be better on a grey afternoon than building your very own pillow fort?

Well, that’s probably what your child’s thinking anyway. Thanks to Wayfair who have has gone that extra mile and actually commissioned an architect from top Manchester firm Artform Architects to design a pillow fort from historical drawings - that you can make at home in 5 minutes or less!

Wayfair have also created an amazing 45-second step-by-step video tutorial showing us how to build one that’s not only impressive - but historically accurate too! Although, you may need to grab every pillow and cushion you have in the house!

Architect Jason Eccles said: “The design of the pillow fort shown in the video has been based around historical fort architecture and is largely based on a traditional keep which was the main part of a motte-and-bailey castle layout.

“These were fairly simple, robust structures constructed from timber or stone and were introduced into the UK by the Normans in the 11th Century. Their main purpose was to act as a fortified tower or residence that would act as a refuge of last resort, should the rest of the motte-and-bailey castle be overtaken.”

So, now you can pass the history facts on to the kids, have fun and the perfect space for kids to play, read or have a little picnic too - what are you waiting for?

